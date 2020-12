Luka Doncic Leads Scoring, Mavs fall to Suns 106-102 in Opener Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Luka Doncic cut the Suns' lead to three with a dunk but after a Booker miss, Bridges grabbed the offensive rebound and Phoenix closed out the victory. Luka Doncic cut the Suns' lead to three with a dunk but after a Booker miss, Bridges grabbed the offensive rebound and Phoenix closed out the victory. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like