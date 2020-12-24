Napoli boss Gattuso struggling with auto-immune disease flare-up Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso admitted “only a crazy person like me would keep going” after revealing he is suffering with a flare-up of an auto-immune disease. Gattuso wore an eye patch on the touchline during Napoli’s 2-0 defeat to Lazio in Rome on Sunday, and also sported specialised glasses as his team drew 1-1 with […] 👓 View full article

