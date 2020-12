Canadian junior hockey coach fined, suspended for speaking about team's COVID-19 outbreak Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Canmore Eagles coach Andrew Milne has been fined $1,000 and suspended 15 games for "bringing discredit" to the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

