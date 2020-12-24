Latest Aston Villa news ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Crystal Palace in the Premier League as Roy Hodgson delivers his verdict on Lions captain Jack Grealish.Full Article
Roy Hodgson's classy message for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish
Sutton Coldfield Observer 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Grealish sends another message to Saka after Lineker disagrees
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is refusing to let Arsenal youngster Buyako Saka off the hook just yet after his Boxing Day goal..