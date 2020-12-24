Sources: Harden available vs. Blazers if negative
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Houston Rockets guard James Harden should be available to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, should he continue to test negative for COVID-19 during his isolation, sources told ESPN.
