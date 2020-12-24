Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sources: Harden available vs. Blazers if negative

ESPN Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Houston Rockets guard James Harden should be available to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, should he continue to test negative for COVID-19 during his isolation, sources told ESPN.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Houston Rockets guard James Harden should be available Saturday with negative COVID-19 tests, sources say

 Houston Rockets guard James Harden should be available to play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday if he continues to test...
Upworthy