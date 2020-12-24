Chetan Sharma, Kuruvilla, and Mohanty chosen national selectors
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Former India pace bowlers Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla, and Debashish Mohanty have been picked in the senior national selection panel and they would replace Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjape, and Devang Gandhi, whose tenures ended in September this year, it was announced on Thursday.
