Chetan Sharma, Kuruvilla, and Mohanty chosen national selectors

Former India pace bowlers Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla, and Debashish Mohanty have been picked in the senior national selection panel and they would replace Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjape, and Devang Gandhi, whose tenures ended in September this year, it was announced on Thursday.



The trio will join former India left-arm...