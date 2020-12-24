Arsenal have inserted relegation clauses into their players' contracts amid their nightmare run of form in the Premier League, which would see the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Willian's wages slashed by 25 per centFull Article
Arsenal’s new slashed wages and released players if relegation becomes reality
Daily Star 0 shares 2 views
Related News coverage
EPL: 'Not the time to hide,' says Arsenal boss Arteta
Mikel Arteta insists he is strong enough to cope with the pressure of Arsenal's dismal run as the Gunners boss dismissed their..
Mid-Day
Arsenal players to kick off training next week amid coronavirus
Arsenal's squad will be allowed back to their training ground from next week, although the club stressed they would still have to..
Mid-Day