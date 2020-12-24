Global  
 

With Darrell Bevell in COVID-19 quarantine, Robert Prince takes over as Detroit Lions head coach

Thursday, 24 December 2020
Darrell Bevell is out. Robert Prince is in. And the Detroit Lions are going - for one week at least - with their third head coach of the season due to COVID-19.
Detroit Lions may need another interim head coach Saturday with Darrell Bevell in COVID-19 quarantine

 Detroit is already on its second head coach of the season, and according to NFL Network, they might soon need a third.
Source: Bevell won't coach Lions vs. Buccaneers

 Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell will miss Saturday's game because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, a source told ESPN. Wide receivers coach Robert Prince...
