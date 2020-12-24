Foundation led by Toronto Raptors coach gives $20K to Hamilton-based music charity Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Head coach of the Toronto Raptors Nick Nurse says he can't wait to visit Hamilton — his "2nd favourite city in Canada" — once the pandemic is over to hear the kids involved with the local charity jam out. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

