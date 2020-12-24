Global  
 

Foundation led by Toronto Raptors coach gives $20K to Hamilton-based music charity

CBC.ca Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Head coach of the Toronto Raptors Nick Nurse says he can't wait to visit Hamilton — his "2nd favourite city in Canada" — once the pandemic is over to hear the kids involved with the local charity jam out.
