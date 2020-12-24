Foundation led by Toronto Raptors coach gives $20K to Hamilton-based music charity
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Head coach of the Toronto Raptors Nick Nurse says he can't wait to visit Hamilton — his "2nd favourite city in Canada" — once the pandemic is over to hear the kids involved with the local charity jam out.
Head coach of the Toronto Raptors Nick Nurse says he can't wait to visit Hamilton — his "2nd favourite city in Canada" — once the pandemic is over to hear the kids involved with the local charity jam out.
|
|
You Might Like