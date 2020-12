Skip Bayless breaks down the tightening race for NFC East, ‘This hurts, as in Jalen Hurts’ | UNDISPUTED

Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The race for the NFC East could potentially come to a close this weekend. Washington can clinch the division with a win and a New York Giants' tie or loss. However, with a Washington loss and a Dallas win against Carolina, it would leave the door open for the Cowboys to still win the division. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Dallas Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs.