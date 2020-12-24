Skip Bayless breaks down the tightening race for NFC East, ‘This hurts, as in Jalen Hurts’ | UNDISPUTED
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () The race for the NFC East could potentially come to a close this weekend. Washington can clinch the division with a win and a New York Giants' tie or loss. However, with a Washington loss and a Dallas win against Carolina, it would leave the door open for the Cowboys to still win the division. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Dallas Cowboys' chances of making the playoffs.
SportsPulse: Jalen Hurts' debut gave the Eagles new life and a shocking upset win over the New Orleans. It also changed the NFC pecking order and leaves the Carson Wentz era in limbo. Mackenzie Salmon..
Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:13Published