Skip Bayless breaks down the tightening race for NFC East, ‘This hurts, as in Jalen Hurts’ | UNDISPUTED

NFC Week 14 overreactions: Jalen Hurts shocking debut muddles NFC race and Wentz's future



SportsPulse: Jalen Hurts' debut gave the Eagles new life and a shocking upset win over the New Orleans. It also changed the NFC pecking order and leaves the Carson Wentz era in limbo. Mackenzie Salmon.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:13 Published 2 weeks ago

Skip Bayless: I wouldn't be shocked if Cowboys beat Lamar Jackson & the Ravens | UNDISPUTED



The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Baltimore Ravens tonight on FOX, in what looks like a must-win game for Ezekiel Elliott & company after wins by the New York Giants and Washington Football Team the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:58 Published 3 weeks ago