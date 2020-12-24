Global  
 

Skip Bayless: Westbrook & Bradley Beal looked great together, but Wizards won’t make the playoffs | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Westbrook & Bradley Beal looked great together, but Wizards won’t make the playoffs | UNDISPUTEDRussell Westbrook made a splash in his Washington Wizards debut. He racked up a triple-double in the first 3 quarters becoming the first player in 25 years to do so in a first game with a new team. The only thing missing from Westbrook’s night was a win as Washington lost by 6 to the Philadelphia 76ers. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Westbrook's first performance as a Wizard.
