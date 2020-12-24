Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Basketball: New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan van Gundy gives glowing review of Steven Adams after opening night NBA win

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Basketball: New Orleans Pelicans coach Stan van Gundy gives glowing review of Steven Adams after opening night NBA winAfter being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the New Orleans Pelicans, Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams is settling into his new surroundings nicely. Adams was solid in his NBA debut for the Pelicans on Thursday (NZ time), stuffing...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Inside NBA Star Kevin Love's Modern TriBeCa Home [Video]

Inside NBA Star Kevin Love's Modern TriBeCa Home

Today NBA All Star Kevin Love welcomes Architectural Digest to the TriBeCa neighborhood of Manhattan for a look at life inside his stylish and modern home. Buying a place in New York City was the..

Credit: Architectural Digest     Duration: 10:55Published
The Mark of the Bell Witch Documentary movie [Video]

The Mark of the Bell Witch Documentary movie

The Mark of the Bell Witch movie trailer HD - December 20th marks the 200 year anniversary of one of the most infamous events in American history; the death of Tenneesean, John Bell, at the hands of..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:59Published
RELENTLESS Movie - Steven Murphy, Tiffany-Ellen Robinson, Tim Faraday [Video]

RELENTLESS Movie - Steven Murphy, Tiffany-Ellen Robinson, Tim Faraday

RELENTLESS Movie (2020) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jake has just been released from prison. He has one day to stay out of trouble until he can get away and start a new life with his brother. Jake is..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:29Published