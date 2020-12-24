Global  
 

Jason Garrett expected back on Giants' sideline after stint working from home with COVID-19

Newsday Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
While Garrett missed last week's game and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays against the Browns, Garrett has been involved in just about every other aspect of his job since his positive test early last week.
