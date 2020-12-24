How Man Utd signing Everton's Calvert-Lewin would do ‘irreparable damage’

How Man Utd signing Everton's Calvert-Lewin would do ‘irreparable damage’

Daily Star

Published

Manchester United are looking to sign a top-scoring forward in the January transfer window and Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still in their sights, despite his big role at Goodison Park

Full Article