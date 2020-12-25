Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labelled another Pele or Johan Cruyff, chain-smoking whisky drinker Robert Prosinecki played for Real Madrid and Barcelona but became a legend at Portsmouth

talkSPORT Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Robert Prosinecki signing for Portsmouth in 2001 was quite the shock, and chairman Milan Mandaric proclaimed him his ‘gift to Pompey fans’. And what better present for talkSPORT.com to give its loyal listeners at Christmas? This is the tale of a European Cup winner, a chain-smoker, a former Real Madrid and Barcelona star, and probably […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule [Video]

Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule

Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:50Published
Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster [Video]

Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster

Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:37Published
Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach [Video]

Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:13Published