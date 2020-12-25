Labelled another Pele or Johan Cruyff, chain-smoking whisky drinker Robert Prosinecki played for Real Madrid and Barcelona but became a legend at Portsmouth

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Messi on verge of breaking Pele record, Koeman bemoans handball rule



Barcelona prepare for their La Liga match away to Real Valladolid with Lionel Messi needing one goal to suprass Pele's record of scoring 643 goals for a single club. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50 Published 4 days ago Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster



Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37 Published 1 week ago Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach



Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:13 Published on October 27, 2020