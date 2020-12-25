Labelled another Pele or Johan Cruyff, chain-smoking whisky drinker Robert Prosinecki played for Real Madrid and Barcelona but became a legend at Portsmouth
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Robert Prosinecki signing for Portsmouth in 2001 was quite the shock, and chairman Milan Mandaric proclaimed him his ‘gift to Pompey fans’. And what better present for talkSPORT.com to give its loyal listeners at Christmas? This is the tale of a European Cup winner, a chain-smoker, a former Real Madrid and Barcelona star, and probably […]