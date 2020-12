Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager Dion Dublin shares his thoughts on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He expectsthat the Spaniard will find more success in football, but that it may not comeat the north London club. Dublin joins Amazon..

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta Arsenal and Chelsea prepare for their Premier League match on Saturday.

'I sensed the energy and how much they wanted it' - Arteta on Arsenal win over Chelsea Mikel Arteta says that Arsenal's win "was down to everybody" as his side bounce back from a poor run of form with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.

EPL: This one's hard to take, says Arsenal boss after 1-4 loss to Manchester City Manchester City increased the pressure on Mikel Arteta as the League Cup holders powered into the semi-finals with a 4-1 demolition of troubled Arsenal on...

Mid-Day 6 days ago





‘AVERAGE Arsenal players will get Mikel Arteta sacked’, says Darren Bent who claims even winning Carabao Cup would not save manager’s job Darren Bent says it’s ‘criminal’ Arsenal are heading into Christmas 15th in the Premier League, insisting Mikel Arteta ‘HAS TO GO’ if their position in...

talkSPORT 1 week ago