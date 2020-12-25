Global  
 

Duncan Robinson's record-tying day helps Heat blast past Pelicans

CBC.ca Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Duncan Robinson made seven 3-pointers — tying the most on Christmas ever — and scored 23 points, and the Miami Heat beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-98 to start the NBA's holiday quintupleheader Friday.
