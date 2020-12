You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SUNY Morrisville basketball teams sidelined with NEAC cancellation of season



The North Eastern Athletic Conference cancelled its 2020-21 men's and women's basketball seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic, ending Mustangs men's and women's teams hope at playing this academic.. Credit: WKTV Published 3 weeks ago Purdue Women's Basketball wins season opener



Purdue Women's Basketball wins season opener Credit: WLFI Published on November 30, 2020 UC Davis launches women's basketball season while facing pandemic-related challenges



After months of hard work by University of California, Davis, its women’s basketball team was the first team on campus to test out the waters of playing during a pandemic. Credit: KTXL Duration: 02:00 Published on November 26, 2020