Duke women's basketball team reportedly ends season over COVID-19 concerns
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The Duke women's basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The men's team planned to keep playing.
