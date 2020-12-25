Global  
 

Duke women's basketball team reportedly ends season over COVID-19 concerns

CBC.ca Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The Duke women's basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The men's team planned to keep playing.
