Michael van Gerwen cooks Christmas dinner in hotel window in darts 'bubble' Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Covid-19 has meant Michael van Gerwen has spent his time away from playing darts at Alexandra Palace making the most of his Christmas ahead of his third round match against ’Rapid' Ricky Evans Covid-19 has meant Michael van Gerwen has spent his time away from playing darts at Alexandra Palace making the most of his Christmas ahead of his third round match against ’Rapid' Ricky Evans 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michael Gove and Nicola Sturgeon react to Christmas restrictions



The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on November 24, 2020

