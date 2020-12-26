Alvin Kamara runs for NFL-record six touchdowns as Saints top Vikings, 52-33, clinch NFC South title
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ran for a career-high 155 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground, becoming just the second player ever and first in 91 years to accomplish that feat. His career day helped the Saints down the Minnesota Vikings, 52-33, and win the NFC South title.
Taysom Hill to Reportedly Start at QB Against Falcons Instead of Jameis Winston .
Hill will reportedly make his first career NFL start at quarterback with the Saints on Sunday.
Drew Brees is out this..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56Published