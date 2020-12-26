Global  
 

Alvin Kamara runs for NFL-record six touchdowns as Saints top Vikings, 52-33, clinch NFC South title

FOX Sports Saturday, 26 December 2020
Alvin Kamara runs for NFL-record six touchdowns as Saints top Vikings, 52-33, clinch NFC South titleNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ran for a career-high 155 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground, becoming just the second player ever and first in 91 years to accomplish that feat. His career day helped the Saints down the Minnesota Vikings, 52-33, and win the NFC South title.
