Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Klopp: Salah in good mood, laughing a lot



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked he won't talk to the media about a new deal for Mo Salah, adding the forward is in a good mood after saying in a recent interview "who knows what will happen.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39 Published 2 days ago

Klopp: Resting Salah was needed



Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool needed to rest Mohamed Salah and bring in 'fresh legs' for their 7-0 win over Crystal Palace after a 'massively intense' period of fixtures. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:50 Published 1 week ago