Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Japan Today Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at…
News video: Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp

Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp 04:55

 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismisses rumours that star striker Mohamed Salah wants to leave the club.

