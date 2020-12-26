Global  
 

'Fearless' John Edrich passes away at 83

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 December 2020
England's former "fearless" opening batsman John Edrich has died at the age of 83, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Friday. Diagnosed with leukaemia in 2000 the left-hander who played for county side Surrey scored 103 first-class centuries. He played 77 Tests, scoring 5,138 runs at an average of 43.54.

 File footage of former England batsman John Edrich who has died at the age of 83.

