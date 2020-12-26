Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday. The Whites head into the game looking to respond after having suffered three Premier League defeats in their most recent four outings. Leeds United were beaten 6-2 by a rampant […] 👓 View full article

