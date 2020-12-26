Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley

The Sport Review Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday. The Whites head into the game looking to respond after having suffered three Premier League defeats in their most recent four outings. Leeds United were beaten 6-2 by a rampant […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Match preview: Man United v Leeds [Video]

Match preview: Man United v Leeds

An in-depth match preview of the Premier League clash between ManchesterUnited and Leeds United.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published