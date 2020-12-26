Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Man United

Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to ease to a 2-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will make the trip to Leicester fresh from a 2-0 win over Everton in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night. Manchester United have won their last three games […]
