Premier League: Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze says it is a "great privilege' to play with Wilfried Zaha

BBC Sport Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze says it is a "great privilege" to play with team-mate Wilfried Zaha and explains how the Ivory Coast international has taken him "under his wing".
