Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's next three fixtures could define their season

BBC Sport Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits the next seven days will be crucial for Arsenal if they are to avoid a relegation battle.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment'

Mikel Arteta: City loss 'another painful moment' 01:02

 Mikel Arteta described Arsenal's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City as "painful".The Gunners were outclassed in the heavy loss, leaving them without a win in adomestic game since November 1. Arteta said the result was "a really painfulmoment again".

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta [Video]

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta

Arsenal and Chelsea prepare for their Premier League match on Saturday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:24Published
Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager [Video]

Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager

Dion Dublin shares his thoughts on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He expectsthat the Spaniard will find more success in football, but that it may not comeat the north London club. Dublin joins Amazon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published
‘Arsenal must strongly back Arteta's authority’ [Video]

‘Arsenal must strongly back Arteta's authority’

Alan Smith says Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta needs the full backing of the club, and fears the Spaniard could lose his authority if players believe he will be sacked before the end of the season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Next Arsenal manager odds: Brendan Rodgers among favourites to replace under-fire Mikel Arteta, Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard and Mauricio Pochettino also contenders

 Mikel Arteta has overseen Arsenal’s worst start to a league season since 1974. The Gunners suffered their fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches when...
talkSPORT

EFL Cup: I want fighters, not victims, says Arsenal boss ahead of Manchester City clash

 Under-pressure Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the only way the struggling Gunners are going to turn their season around is if his players show they are...
Mid-Day

Football betting tips: Calvert-Lewin to heap more misery on Arsenal at Everton, Salah and Mane to keep Liverpool top against Crystal Palace and Wilson to continue form

 It’s the last round of fixtures before Christmas Day. On the agenda is Everton vs Arsenal when Mikel Arteta heads back to his former club and talkSPORT has you...
talkSPORT