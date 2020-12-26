Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's next three fixtures could define their season

The next week is crucial for Arsenal's season, says Arteta
Arsenal and Chelsea prepare for their Premier League match on Saturday.
Dion Dublin: Positive Arteta has future as football manager
Dion Dublin shares his thoughts on Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He expectsthat the Spaniard will find more success in football, but that it may not comeat the north London club. Dublin joins Amazon..
‘Arsenal must strongly back Arteta's authority’
Alan Smith says Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta needs the full backing of the club, and fears the Spaniard could lose his authority if players believe he will be sacked before the end of the season.