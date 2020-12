Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

*London:* Former England cricketer Robin Jackman, who played four Test matches and 15 one-day internationals, has died, the International Cricket Council said. He was 75.



Jackman took 1,402 wickets in a 399-game first-class career between 1966 and 1982.



Following his retirement he became a commentator in South Africa, where...