Australia v India: Steve Smith makes rare duck as hosts are bowled out for 195

BBC Sport Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Australia's talisman Steve Smith falls for his first Test duck in over four years as India dismiss the hosts for 195 on day one of the Boxing Day Test.
