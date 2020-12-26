Australia v India: Steve Smith makes rare duck as hosts are bowled out for 195
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Australia's talisman Steve Smith falls for his first Test duck in over four years as India dismiss the hosts for 195 on day one of the Boxing Day Test.
Australia's talisman Steve Smith falls for his first Test duck in over four years as India dismiss the hosts for 195 on day one of the Boxing Day Test.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources