You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rodgers 'excited' by new training ground



Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is 'so excited' about the club's move to their new £100m training ground on Christmas Eve. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago Rodgers laughs off title challenge talk



Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers laughed off suggestions his side will challenge for the Premier League title after their 2-0 win at Tottenham put them second, four points behind leaders Liverpool. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39 Published 5 days ago Mourinho praises Vardy and Rodgers ahead of Leicester meeting



Tottenham boss Mourinho praises Leicester's Vardy and Rodgers Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:25 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Write off Manchester United at your peril, says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes it is foolish to write off Manchester United in the title race.

Belfast Telegraph 11 hours ago