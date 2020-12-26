Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amad Diallo is a ‘future star’ and is ‘just like Messi’ – no wonder Manchester United fans are so excited about their January transfer

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Manchester United fans are excited for the January transfer window opening. The club will, all things going right, complete the signing of Amad Diallo, who joins from Atalanta in a £19million deal, which could rise to £37million with add-ons. Just 18 years old, Diallo has only actually made five appearances for Atalanta’s senior side, and […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin [Video]

In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin

Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be speaking to fans from India as part of #ILOVEUNITED campaign this weekend when United take on derby rivals Manchester City. Ahead of the exciting fixture,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 19:24Published
Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club [Video]

Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

The UK’s cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyberattack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fullyrestore their computer systems. The Premier..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
'Man Utd ready to host 23,000 fans' [Video]

'Man Utd ready to host 23,000 fans'

Manchester United have prepared to be able to host 23,000 fans when restrictions are lifted, according to United We Stand editor Andy Mitten.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:06Published