Jake Paul admits he rejected Dana White’s offer to fight UFC women’s champion Amanda Nunes as YouTube star prepares to face Ben Askren

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Jake Paul has admitted he turned down Dana White’s offer to fight UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. The YouTube star is continuing to make waves in combat sports after his knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson’s return against Roy Jones Jr. Although he is still […]
