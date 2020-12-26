Global  
 

Liverpool benefit from Anfield ´power´, claims Minamino

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Playing at Anfield gives Premier League leaders Liverpool “power”, according to Japanese forward Takumi Minamino.  The champions have gone 66 top-flight games without defeat at home – a club record – and have triumphed in all seven of their games at Anfield during the 2020-21 season.  The Reds’ last loss at home in the Premier League came in […]
