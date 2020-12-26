Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers captain Daniel Hughes hits 96 to beat Melbourne Stars in thriller
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Sydney Sixers captain Daniel Hughes hits a sublime 96 as his side beat Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League by one wicket off the game's penultimate ball.
