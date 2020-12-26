Player ratings v Man Utd: Tielemans influential as Vardy secures draw Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

How we scored the Leicester City players as they earned their first draw of the Premier League campaign, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy netting to cancel out Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes goals. How we scored the Leicester City players as they earned their first draw of the Premier League campaign, Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy netting to cancel out Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes goals. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

