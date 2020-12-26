Global  
 

Retired defender Jamie Carragher shows off his football skills (Video)

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 26 December 2020
It’s fair to say that 42-year-old Jamie Carragher, retired from playing since 2013 and now working as a pundit for Sky Sports, still has some skill with a ball. The chaos of @Carra23's You Know the Drill attempt was pure entertainment 😂 Has to be said, he absolutely nailed those diving headers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/HNmDPbLl3g — […]
