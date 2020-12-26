Rashford follows in Ronaldo and Rooney´s Man Utd footsteps with 50th Premier League goal
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Marcus Rashford became the third-youngest player to score 50 Premier League goals for Manchester United as he opened the scoring against Leicester City. Having missed a great chance in the opening minutes when he headed over from Bruno Fernandes’ cross, Rashford slotted home his sixth league goal of the season to put United 1-0 up […]
Marcus Rashford became the third-youngest player to score 50 Premier League goals for Manchester United as he opened the scoring against Leicester City. Having missed a great chance in the opening minutes when he headed over from Bruno Fernandes’ cross, Rashford slotted home his sixth league goal of the season to put United 1-0 up […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources