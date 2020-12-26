Global  
 

Bruno Fernandes ‘makes me tear my hair out’ jokes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United ace adds to impressive stats and boss claims Jamie Vardy ‘deserved’ equalising goal

Saturday, 26 December 2020
There’s no doubt Bruno Fernandes has been a bona fide success at Manchester United – the Portugal star adding to his already impressive stats on Boxing Day. Fernandes scored and provided an assist against Leicester, meaning he now has 31 goal involvements (18 goals and 13 assists) in 28 matches at the club. However, it […]
