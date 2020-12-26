Bruno Fernandes ‘makes me tear my hair out’ jokes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United ace adds to impressive stats and boss claims Jamie Vardy ‘deserved’ equalising goal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man United: 2020 in review



A look at the highs and lows of Manchester United's year, from a BrunoFernandes-inspired unbeaten run to being hit for six by Spurs. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published 5 days ago Ole calls for Man Utd forwards to kick on



Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his forwards to find consistency in front of goal following their impressive showing against Sheffield United. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago Confident United ready for Leipzig test, says Solskjaer



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure his side will rise to the occasion in Tuesday's crunch Champions League clash at Leipzig. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:59 Published 3 weeks ago