Paul Scholes fumes over Harvey Barnes goal for Leicester City Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was unhappy with Scott McTominay's defending for Harvey Barnes' first-half equaliser for Leicester City. Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was unhappy with Scott McTominay's defending for Harvey Barnes' first-half equaliser for Leicester City. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like