Solskjaer suggests Lindelof could be facing back surgery

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to suggest Victor Lindelof could be facing surgery after aggravating a back injury during Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday. Lindelof has been nursing a back problem since November and was forced off in the 66th minute at the King Power Stadium, where he was deployed at right-back, […]
