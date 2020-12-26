Solskjaer suggests Lindelof could be facing back surgery Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to suggest Victor Lindelof could be facing surgery after aggravating a back injury during Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Saturday. Lindelof has been nursing a back problem since November and was forced off in the 66th minute at the King Power Stadium, where he was deployed at right-back, […] 👓 View full article

