Teal turf, mullets and Coastal Carolina's long road to becoming college football's must-watch team

ESPN Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Who knew that less than 20 years after adding football and uprooting wild watermelons to build a stadium, the feisty Coastal Carolina Chanticleers would start their season by upsetting Kansas and find themselves ranked No. 20 in the country?
