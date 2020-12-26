Teal turf, mullets and Coastal Carolina's long road to becoming college football's must-watch team Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Who knew that less than 20 years after adding football and uprooting wild watermelons to build a stadium, the feisty Coastal Carolina Chanticleers would start their season by upsetting Kansas and find themselves ranked No. 20 in the country? 👓 View full article

