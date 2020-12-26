Aston Villa 3-0 Crystal Palace: Hodgson unhappy as Palace thrashed by 10-man Villa
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits he has "no real positive thoughts" after watching his side "deservedly lose" 3-0 at Aston Villa, despite the hosts playing more than half the game with ten players.
