Gary Neville hails ‘absolutely outstanding’ Arsenal star during 3-1 win over Chelsea FC
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Gary Neville lavished praise on Bukayo Saka as he picked him as his man of the match during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day. Arsenal bounced back from their recent dismal form in the Premier League to claim an impressive home victory against their London rivals at The Emirates. […]
