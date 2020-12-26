Global  
 

Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Gunners end winless run in Premier League

BBC Sport Saturday, 26 December 2020
Arsenal beat Chelsea to end a seven-game winless run in the Premier League and ease the pressure on boss Mikel Arteta.
