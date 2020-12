Canada's Dylan Cozens, Bowen Byram to take turns wearing 'C' at world juniors Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Following a wrist injury to captain Kirby Dach, denceman Bowen Byram and Forward Dylan Cozens will act as co-captains for Canada at the world junior hockey championships in Edmonton. 👓 View full article

