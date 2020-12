Surveys find many Tampa Bay first responders will not get the coronavirus vaccine



Local fire and police departments conducted surveys about the coronavirus vaccine, and a significant number of first responders say they are not taking it or undecided. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:01 Published 1 week ago

Tampa Bay area hospitals ready for the first wave of Moderna vaccine



Those at Sarasota Memorial will be among the first in the nation to receive the Moderna vaccine. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago