Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mikel Arteta's half-time message to Arsenal stars during much needed Chelsea win

Daily Star Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta's half-time message to Arsenal stars during much needed Chelsea winArsenal registered a vital 3-1 win over Chelsea on Boxing Day to end their miserable run of recent form, with Mikel Arteta's half-time message helping them seal the victory after the break
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'

Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager' 01:01

 Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals with thecomfortable win at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta has not seen his side win...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta: Hopefully this is a turning point [Video]

Arteta: Hopefully this is a turning point

Mikel Arteta speaks to Sky Sports following Arsenal's 3-1 win over Chelsea.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:59Published
Arteta: Next week crucial to PL outcome [Video]

Arteta: Next week crucial to PL outcome

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says results over the next week will be 'crucial' in dictating where the club finish in the Premier League this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:31Published
Holding: Arteta has made me more tactically aware [Video]

Holding: Arteta has made me more tactically aware

Arsenal defender Rob Holding says he is more 'tactically aware' than ever before thanks to the 'precise' approach of head coach Mikel Arteta.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

EPL: Players hurting after Everton loss, says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted his players were in a "big fight" after slipping to an eighth defeat of the Premier League season at the hands of high-flying...
Mid-Day