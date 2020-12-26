Top of the Peps! Sterling first Man City star to 150 goal involvements in Guardiola reign
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Raheem Sterling reached a landmark on Saturday when he became the first Manchester City player to reach 150 goal involvements during the Pep Guardiola era. The England forward came into the Premier League home game against Newcastle United with 96 goals and 53 assists across all competitions since Guardiola took the helm at City ahead […]
