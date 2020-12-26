Global  
 

Top of the Peps! Sterling first Man City star to 150 goal involvements in Guardiola reign

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 26 December 2020
Raheem Sterling reached a landmark on Saturday when he became the first Manchester City player to reach 150 goal involvements during the Pep Guardiola era. The England forward came into the Premier League home game against Newcastle United with 96 goals and 53 assists across all competitions since Guardiola took the helm at City ahead […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager'

Guardiola: Mikel Arteta 'an incredible manager' 01:01

 Pep Guardiola hailed Mikel Arteta as an "incredible manager" followingManchester City's 4-1 win over Arsenal. The Gunners were outclassed byGuardiola’s Manchester City, who reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals with thecomfortable win at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta has not seen his side win...

