Northwestern rallies late to take down No. 23 Ohio State, 71-70

The Northwestern Wildcats improved to 6-1 this season after rallying from down double digits to outlast the Ohio State Buckeyes, 71-70. Miller Kopp poured in 23 points and Boo Buie contributed 14 points and six assists in the win.

