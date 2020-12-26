Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time for Saturday NFL game

USATODAY.com Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders are each fighting for their NFL playoff chances in this Saturday night Week 16 matchup.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man wins almost $15.5M at Suncoast [Video]

Man wins almost $15.5M at Suncoast

A part-time Las Vegas resident named Kevin won almost $15.5M at the Suncoast hotel-casino on Christmas Eve.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy [Video]

Trump demands $2,000 checks for taxpayers, massive stimulus bill in jeopardy

President Trump went on Twitter Tuesday to denounce what he called wasteful spending and 'ridiculously low' direct cash payments to taxpayers for COVID-19 relief while foreign countries and pet..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:00Published
LVMPD release names of officer-involved shooting on Saturday [Video]

LVMPD release names of officer-involved shooting on Saturday

LVMPD released the name of an officer-involved in a shooting Saturday. Police say officer Daniel Clark fired back, after someone began shooting at him and other officers near eastern and the 95.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Las Vegas Raiders' Jon Gruden 'optimistic' Derek Carr will be active, but won't 'let the cat out of the bag' on starter vs. Miami Dolphins

 Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Thursday he is "optimistic" quarterback Derek Carr will be active Saturday against the Dolphins, but...
Upworthy

Dolphins at Raiders: Time, TV channel, how to watch, live stream info, odds, pick for Saturday's AFC matchup

 Everything you need to know to tune in for this important battle
CBS Sports